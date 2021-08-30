MTC worker offered lift, robbed, Andhra duo held

Nearly 45 days after an MTC driver was robbed of gold and cash after being offered a lift in a car, Tambaram police have arrested two suspects from Andhra Pradesh.
Chennai: The accused were identified as V Narayanamoorthy (29) and V Pawan Kumar of Puthur and the car used for the offence and nine grams of gold were seized from the duo. Police said Narayanamoorthy has been arrested by local police for murdering his wife. The robbery happened on July 13 when the victim S Sundaresan (60) of East Tambaram was waiting at the Irumbuliyur bus stop to board the staff bus. But since two men offered a lift, Sundaresan boarded their car. However, the duo threatened Sundaresan near Chromepet flyover and escaped with his 10 sovereigns and Rs 2,500 in cash. Based on his complaint, Tambaram police registered a case and arrested the duo by combing the CCTV footage.
