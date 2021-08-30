23,000 litres of distillate oil, to be sold as diesel, seized by CS-CID

Chennai :

While the diesel per litre costs over Rs 90 across the country, the distillate marine fuel oil is available for as cheap as Rs 32. “Distillate oils are recommended only for burning processes in the industries and not as fuel for vehicles due to its emissions,” said an official.





After six months of secret investigation on smuggling of such oils, a team from Madurai zone on Saturday seized a tanker truck parked at the transport firm named Team Thai Aghin Roadways Ariyalaur -Chettinadu in Keezhapazhur village.





The transport firm’s manager KA Shanod Ahammed (32) of Wayanad and truck driver Jaiprakash Rajbhar of Ghazipur were arrested and an investigation revealed that the oil was smuggled from Mumbai Port Trust on the pretext of industrial use and used as a fuel. “They sell it as diesel for a lesser price and make a profit of at least Rs 40 per litre. It is like black gold for smugglers. Also, since most of these transporters carry valid licence of oil firms, they do not fall under police’s suspicious eyes,” said an officer with CS-CID.





While the two were remanded in judicial custody, CS-CID police have launched a hunt for the partners and owners of the transport firms Cheriyath Thahir Padikalandy, Ashique Thahir, Thahir Aghin and Sekheena Aboothahir. “It is huge a network and we have made the first arrest in such a case,” added the official.