Spurned youth knives woman, elder sister, attempts to kill self

Chennai :

While the accused Saravanan Immanuel (25) of Moulivakkam has been admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, the sister duo is undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. All three are said to be out of danger.





Police said Saravanan Immanuel was upset since the woman, aged 22 and working at an MNC, snapped the relationship with him and decided to marry another man. The victim’s betrothal was held recently.





The incident happened around 12.30 pm when Saravanan reached the girl’s house in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and started attacking her. Her sister, 32, tried to rescue the girl but suffered a knife attack in the process.





As they cried for help, Saravanan rushed to the restroom and slit himself in the wrist and neck and collapsed. Neighbours rushed all three to hospitals in a 108 ambulance.





Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case and further investigation is on. Police said Saravanan met the girl on Facebook and developed a relationship.