DT Campus: Tumour from 4-yr-old’s nasal passage removed with precision surgeries at SRM Research Centre

Chennai :

This was a medical saga over a six-month period since the female child was brought by her parents to the hospital’s ENT Out-Patient Department with complaints of nasal blockage, snoring, protrusion of the left eye and excessive tearing from the left eye since infancy.





The girl’s medical history revealed that a biopsy done on her when she was 10 months old in another hospital, had diagnosed a very unusual tumour- Myofibroblastic tumour and the child had undergone 30 cycles of chemotherapy.





Despite treatment, the tumour had grown and blocked both nasal passages. It had also extended into the poor girl’s left eye and was displacing it “outwards and downwards.” Further Investigations by expert doctors at SRM revealed a very extensive tumour in the left nasal cavity with extension into the left eye, engulfing the left eyeball and displacing the eye outwards.





The team of doctors, including Prof Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar, Dr Shivapriya, Dr B Gayathri, Dr Radhakrishnan, Departments of ENT, Anaesthesiology and Ophthalmology, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, first did a very fine procedure on the girl child recently so that the tumour was “debulked” using a nasal endoscope and only a small incision externally. This first procedure was necessary as the tumour had become hard in the wake of the chemotherapy and had made dissection difficult.





After widening the nasal airway, doctors decided to stagger the second operation, pending confirmation of the diagnosis by histopathological examination of the excised tissue.





Practically learning app partners with Almoe for free access





Leveraging rapid adoption of technologies in the education field, Practically, India’s first experiential learning app, designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM learning among students of Classes 6 to 12, has tied up with Almoe Digital Solutions Pvt Ltd India, a part of Dubai-based Almoe, to provide free access to Practically School Solution.





Through this partnership, Almoe will assist Practically to offer immersive content and learning experiences through its innovative Practically School Solution to 3,000 schools where 50,000 Promethean and Specktron Interactive Displays are already in use.





Almoe, the largest audiovisual distribution company in the Gulf countries, offers cutting-edge Promethean and Specktron Interactive Displays. Promethean is a global leader in interactive displays for education and lesson delivery software for schools. Specktron is a leading brand pioneering in Audio Visual (AV) and Information & Communication Technology (ICT) products.





Seven from Aakash Institute shine in JEE main exam





Seven students of Aakash Institute in Chennai have made the institute and state proud by scoring an impressive 99 per cent and above in the third session of the JEE Mains 2021 Examination. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Saturday. This was the third out of the four Joint entrance exams for Engineering scheduled to be held this year. The students who scored 99 percent and above are Sreejaa Kumar, M Anandha Krishnan, M Bala Ramkumar, Joel Joseph, Birithik P, Darssavaanan NL and Arin Gangal. The students joined Aakash Institute in a two-year classroom programme to crack IIT-JEE, considered the world’s toughest entrance exam. They attributed their entry into the elite list of toppers in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts and their strict adherence to their learning schedule. “We are grateful that Aakash Institute has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” they said.



