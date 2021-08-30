Designer introduces shibori as a weave on handloom sarees

Chennai :

“We took the idea of shibori and conceptualised it differently so that it can be used just on the pallu of the saree. Also, the collection will cater to a global audience than be restricted to a smaller section. The new collection from the Bindu Giri brand can be styled in various ways and is suitable for all age groups. Since shibori is only on the pallu, there is a lot more room for creativity for the person who is wearing the saree. I think this is the first time in India, a designer is introducing shibori as a weave,” Bindu Giri tells us.





Since it is a new concept for the Indian weavers, Bindu coached her master weaver on the method. “I sketched a pattern and showed it to my master weaver. This was a new experience for us and the weavers as well. We have different colour palettes to suit all sets of audiences. For eg, there is a great appeal to pastel tones among youngsters.”





Bindu shares that the new collection is an effort to support and promote the handloom industry. “Our fundamental principle is to celebrate handlooms and the pride of it through a modern and global cultural perspective.”