Chennai Corporation seeks to repair more than 300 roads in city

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation resolution, as many as 372 roads in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones, all core city zones, have been selected for restoration.





The resolution added that the roads are damaged mainly due to improvements workd carried out by line agencies such as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater), TANGEDCO and installation of OFC cables by telecom companies. The line agencies dig up the roads.





"Chennai has a high number of vehicle population which leads to maximum wear and tear of roads. This also leads to a cumulative impact on road life and hence regular maintenance is needed to ensure public and vehicular safety," the resolution added.





Around 90 per cent of the fund will be provided by the Tamil Nadu urban infrastructure financial services limited and the rest will be from Corporation fund.