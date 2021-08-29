Lab for genome sequencing of samples may open on Tuesday

Chennai :

The genome laboratory to be set up in Chennai will help study and detect COVID-19 genetic sequencing and the lab will be operational over the next three days on a pilot basis.





We are currently sending test samples to cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad to find out what kind of gene is involved in COVID-19 infection. So far, 2,693 sample results have been received, including 2,150 delta variant samples and 12 delta plus variant cases.





Talking about the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Health Secretary said strict vigilance is being maintained at the districts bordering the state.





“We are also monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases in other states. The tests at the State’s border have been intensified and we are monitoring all the 13 districts where the number of infections are low to ensure that any outbreak is identified immediately,” said Radhakrishnan.





“With colleges and schools set to reopen, instructions have been given to constantly monitor areas where people are more likely to gather, and take blood samples in case of any positive cases,” he said.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the special vaccination camp at the Nandanam Arts College for students on Saturday. He said special vaccination camps will be organised in colleges to ensure maximum vaccination. A total of 3,06,74,681 people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu so far. He said additional 23 lakh doses of vaccines were allotted to Tamil Nadu for August as the COVID-19 vaccination is going at a very good pace in Tamil Nadu.