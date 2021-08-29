Car with advocate sticker seized for smuggling ganja from Andhra, 3 held

Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police arrested three persons for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh on a car and peddling it in the city.
Chennai: The car, two kg ganja and a two mobile phones were seized from the accused, identified as T Parvathi (32) of Manali New Town, and M Naresh Kumar (28) and P Kanagaraj (27) of Vandalur. Both Naresh Kumar and Kanagaraj are murder-accused, while Parvathi has ganja peddling cases pending against her. All three were remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Koyambedu police seized a luxury bus for smuggling banned gutkha products from Karnataka. Among the five arrested are two drivers of the bus, D Franklin (30) and P Settu (52), and 238 kg of gutkha were seized from the gang. A mini truck, into which the smuggled contraband was transferred in Koyambedu, was also seized.
