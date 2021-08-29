College student, friend arrested for snatching tab from Ola driver

Two youngsters, including a college student, who snatched a tablet computer from an Ola driver after taking a trip on his taxi in the wee hours of Saturday, were arrested by Tirumullaivoyal police.

Chennai : A Senthil Kumar of Kodambakkam, who drives an Ola taxi, received a trip from Aavin bus stop around 2 am. The two men who boarded the car got down at Tirumullaivoyal, and allegedly fought with Senthil Kumar over a payment. They suddenly snatched the tab provided to him by the taxi aggregator and fled the spot. After he alerted the police control room, the night patrol team launched a hunt for the duo and secured them within an hour. The tab was seized and the duo, identified as B Saran (21) and R Sanjiv (21), was remanded in judicial custody.