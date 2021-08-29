MIOT Hospitals launches country’s first holistic interventional suite

For the first time in the country, MIOT Hospitals has brought together a Biplane CathLab with Cone Beam CT, 3D Echo and software intelligence, all on a single platform, thereby reducing the contrast dye usage and radiation exposure by 50 per cent with accuracy.

Chennai : The MIOT Biplane CathLab System also brings down treatment time for a stroke patient from two hours to 30 minutes. A pre-acquired CT scan of the heart can be imported into the system and reconstructed as a 3D structure of the heart using an application avoiding the need for contrast. Similarly, its procedure card application uses patient history to customise radiation levels depending on the patient’s age and medical condition. Related Tags : MIOT Hospitals | Interventional Suite