Man from Sudan staying illegally in TN deported

Chennai :

Mohamed Halum of Sudan had come to India on a tourist visa two years ago. Even after the visa expired, he did not return to his country. Instead, he started to work in private factories in Tirupur and Coimbatore as temporary worker.





Recently, immigration officials found that Halum did not return to his country or extend the visa. Following this, they informed the local police who started to search for Halum. Last month, the police caught him near Tirupur. He was taken to the special camp in Tiruchy.





On Saturday morning, Mohamed Halum was brought to the Chennai airport from Tiruchy. He was sent on a Qatar Airlines flight to Sudan via Doha at 4.30 am. Officials said Halum would not be able to enter India any more, as his visa request would not be accepted by the Indian government.