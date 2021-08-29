City police moot disbanding Kotturpuram range

Chennai :

One of the proposed changes is to bring Abiramapuram police station under Teynampet police range by disbanding Kotturpuram range. Also, Teynampet range that comes under the jurisdiction of T Nagar Deputy Commissioner would be added to Mylapore police district and controlled by the respective Deputy Commissioner.





Similarly, a new range with an Assistant Commissioner for Chetpet has been proposed in which Choolaimedu police station from Nungambakkam range and TP Chathiram and Chetpet police stations from Kilpauk range could be added.





Changes have also been proposed to reorganise Ayanavaram police range from which the Secretariat Colony police station would be removed and added to the Kilpauk police range. The Joint Commissioner of East Zone has been directed to send detailed proposals to city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to effect the changes.