Co-op bank returned me fake jewels: Retd professor

Chennai :

The victim C Dharman (70), a retired college professor, had pledged a gold ‘oddiyanam’ weighing 23.5 sovereigns at TNSC bank in Shenoy Nagar in 2018. He also settled the jewellery loan last year and moved the jewellery to the locker in the same bank.





On August 12, he wanted to pledge the same jewellery again to refurbish his house, but to his shock, was told by the present gold appraiser at the branch that it was fake.





Accusing the previous staff of replacing the original oddiyanam with a fake one, he lodged a complaint against the trio, including the former branch manager at Aminjikarai station. A case has been registered and inquiry is on.