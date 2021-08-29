Devotees not allowed for Annai Vailankanni Shrine annual fest

With the fear of third wave of COVID-19 looming large, the city police have made it clear that devotees would not be allowed to take part in the annual 10-day festival of the Annai Vailankanni Shrine in Besant Nagar that would begin from Sunday.

File Photo Chennai : “The general public and devotees can watch the flag hoisting event and car festival on TV or through live streaming broadcasts,” said a press note from the police. General public should also avoid visiting Besant Nagar and Tiruvanmiyur beaches in order to prevent crowding of the areas, it added. Also, festival stalls and commercial establishments would not be allowed around Besant Nagar shrine areas, said the police.