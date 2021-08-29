Traders given 10 days to remove banned plastics

Chennai :

This was conveyed to them by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who chaired a meeting with traders in the city to create awareness against the use of banned plastics on Saturday.





“The traders were asked to avoid using banned plastics in the meeting and instead use alternative products. Due to the COVID-19 situation, we could not concentrate on the drive against banned plastics. Now, we are going to intensify action,” Bedi told reporters after the meeting.





He added that traders’ associations that participated in the meeting requested two-week time to remove them from the shops. But, they have been granted 10 days.





The plastic items that are brought to Perungudi dumping yard were being sent to cement factories to be used as fuel, he added.





A few days ago, the senior officials of the civic body had instructed field officials to conduct raids at shops to seize these single-use plastics every day. In the last one week, more than 1,200 kg of such items were seized and close to Rs 3 lakh was collected as fine from shop owners.