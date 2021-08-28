TN to set up trade centre for ornamental fish in Chennai

Chennai :

Making the announcement in the Assembly, Radhakrishnan said there are about 2,000 families involved in farming and sale of ornamental fishes in Kolathur area here and the centre will benefit them.





The proposed trade centre will be built on international standards, the minister added.





He said fish landing centres will be built in Tuticorin, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts.