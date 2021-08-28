Sat, Aug 28, 2021

Teen feared drowned in Tiruvanmiyur beach

Published: Aug 28,202104:41 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An 18-year-old boy is feared drowned in sea off Tiruvanmiyur coast as he went missing while swimming with friends at the New Beach on Friday evening.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Chennai:
The missing boy J Mathew of Palavanthangal, who had just finished Class 12, had reached the beach along with six other friends.

Around 5 pm, while they were playing in the waters, a giant wave attacked the boys and both Mathew and his friend Benzton were sucked into the sea.

While Benzton managed to reach the ground, Mathew went missing.

Fishermen and fire-and-rescue personnel searched for Mathew, but in vain.

On information, Tiruvanmiyur police registered a case and the search operation is still on.

It maybe noted that three teens drowned in sea off Marina Beach a week ago and they have not been traced yet.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations