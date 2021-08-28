Teen feared drowned in Tiruvanmiyur beach

Chennai :

The missing boy J Mathew of Palavanthangal, who had just finished Class 12, had reached the beach along with six other friends.





Around 5 pm, while they were playing in the waters, a giant wave attacked the boys and both Mathew and his friend Benzton were sucked into the sea.





While Benzton managed to reach the ground, Mathew went missing.





Fishermen and fire-and-rescue personnel searched for Mathew, but in vain.





On information, Tiruvanmiyur police registered a case and the search operation is still on.





It maybe noted that three teens drowned in sea off Marina Beach a week ago and they have not been traced yet.