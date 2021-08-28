90 per cent of Corporation school teachers vaccinated

Chennai :

As per the data, the Chennai Corporation schools have as many as 3,328 teachers of which 2,999 teachers received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 90.1 per cent coverage, as of Saturday morning.





Also, more than half of the total teachers are completely vaccinated with two doses. Of the total teachers, 2,014 teachers have received both the doses.





Meanwhile, the civic body has completely immunised as many as 759 non-teaching staff of Chennai Corporation schools. There are 2,002 non-teaching staff at Corporation schools. Of the 2,002 staff, 1,658 staff got their first doses, which is 84.3 per cent.