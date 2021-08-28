Constable run over by car in Mambalam

Chennai :

The deceased D Manojkumar of Virugambakkam, a constable attached to Royala Nagar police station, was a driver for Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Pradip Kumar's camp office, said police.





The incident happened around 10 pm when Manojkumar was returning home in a two-wheeler from work.





When he negotiated a turn on Govindan Road, he lost balance and fell off the bike. A car that came from behind ran over his head. With severe injuries, he was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital by a passers-by in his car, but Manojkumar was declared brought dead.





On information, Guindy traffic investigation police have registered a case and arrested the car driver, D Thirugnanasambandham of West Mambalam. The Ford Endeavor was seized from him. Further investigation is on.





The deceased Manojkumar's father Dhanapal is a special sub-inspector attached to Porur-SRMC police station.