Opening of Villivakkam lake for public to be delayed

Chennai :

According to a Corporation source, there are around 200 families who should be evicted from around the lake. “All the families have been allocated houses at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board building at KP Park in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone several months ago. However, they could not be relocated, as the building was used as a COVID care centre,” the source said.





He added that works at the lake were in final stages and the new recreational spot would be ready by October. “But the inauguration may get delayed.”





The recent controversy about the quality of KP Park tenements would further delay the relocation of the families from Villivakkam lake. Following the poor quality construction, the building is under scrutiny of the State government.





Meanwhile, the civic body has passed a resolution allowing the contractor to collect monthly fees from walkers who use the pathway around the lake. As per the resolution, the facility should be allotted exclusively for walkers from 5 am to 9 am every day.





“Monthly pass for walkers shall be Rs 200 per person. Those who don’t have a monthly pass can take daily tickets of Rs 20 and access the park during this time. Public shall not have access to the suspension bridge due to safety concerns during the walking hours,” the resolution said.





The civic body also fixed Rs 20 as entry fee for adults and Rs 10 for children of 5 to 12 years and those aged above 60 years during the park’s opening times other than the walking time slot.





Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation carried out the restoration of the lake and also constructed a suspension bridge, an open theatre, walkways and other facilities.