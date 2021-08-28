All school staff to be vaccinated by Sept 5

Chennai :

The CEOs have also been asked to instruct Education Department officials at the district level to coordinate with district health officials to conduct the special vaccination campaigns for staff and family from August 27.





The list of schools in each block and urban areas where the unvaccinated staff and family may be mobilised for vaccination have to be identified. The Commissioner of School Education directed the CEOs to use vaccination certificate as a proof inoculation status to identify the unvaccinated persons.





Meanwhile, the Health Department organised a special vaccination camp for teaching and non-teaching staff, on Friday.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a special camp at Manthope Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet. “So far, 81.32 per cent non-teaching staff and 90.11 per cent teaching staff in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated. Schools should ensure 100 per cent vaccination of teachers and other staff,” he said.





The special camps have been opened for the staff and their family members. “Many people have not yet got the second dose. These camps will help ensure that they get both the doses. The school authorities need to keep a check on the vaccination of their staff,” he added.





Till now, the State has received 2.85 crore doses of the vaccines and 21.60 lakh doses have been used by private hospitals and vaccination centres. As on Thursday, 2.81 crore people in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated against COVID. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the State is set to cross three crore on Friday.





The Health Minister added that Tamil Nadu’s vaccination performance has increased since July, which was why the allotment of vaccines was increased in August. “We hope that the Union government will increase the allotment of vaccines further after seeing an intensified vaccination performance,” he added.