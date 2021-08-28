Duo hurls petrol bomb on history-sheeter, caught by public during attempt to escape

Two youth, who hurled petrol bomb at a history-sheeter on Thursday after he threatened them two days ago, were arrested by Choolaimedu police.
Chennai: The accused, R Samraj (19) and S Sriram (20) of Choolaimedu, were secured by the public when they tried to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian while running away after hurling the fuel-filled bottle at ‘Eli’ Karthik (27) of Choolaimedu, a history-sheeter. However, Karthik was not hurt in the attack as the bottle did not burst. Police said Karthik had allegedly threatened the duo claiming he was the leader of anti-socials in the area and that everyone should do as he commands. Infuriated, Samraj and Sriram reached the vehicle workshop where Karthik is working and hurled a liquor bottle filled with petrol after lighting it. But it did not burst, and the duo fled. They tried to snatch phone from one Madusudhana Reddy on a bridge across Cooum, but were secured by passers-by and handed over to the police. They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday night.
