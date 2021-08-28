Three including a minor arrested for attempt to rob a man in Chetpet

City police arrested three persons including a minor boy in connection with an attempt to rob a 35-year-old man working as a security guard in the IIT campus in Chennai.
Chennai: The incident happened on August 25, when the victim Ashish Singh was cycling near Guruswmay bridge in Chetpet. Police arrested one G Daniel, 19 of Semmencherry, R Dhanaraj, 28 of Amanjikarai and a 17-year-old minor in connection with the case. The three had allegedly intercepted him and tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from him at knifepoint. As he refused to part with the valuables, the suspects attacked him with a knife and also assaulted him. After some people started to rush to his rescue, the suspects escaped from the scene after attacking the victim, police said.
Conversations