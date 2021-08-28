70-year-old woman rescued without injuries from 40-ft well near Pammal

A 70-year-old woman who fell into a 40-feet well near Pammal was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services team on Friday.
Chennai: Ranjitham of Gandhi Nagar in Pammal was staying alone in a house while her four children were settled abroad. Police said Ranjitham was mentally stressed managing all the household work after her husband’s death. She had often said to her neighbours that she is staying alone even though all her children are well settled abroad. On Friday morning the neighbours heard her cries from inside the well and informed the police. A fire team from Tambaram rushed to the spot and rescued the old woman safely. Shankar Nagar police said there is no chance of Ranjitham slipping into the well since it was covered with a grill and there is only a small opening.
