Sat, Aug 28, 2021

Claiming to look for new faces, conmen target Suriya’s production firm

Published: Aug 28,202102:31 AM

Unknown persons allegedly advertised after creating a fake e-mail ID under Kollywood star actor Suriya’s movie production and distribution house, 2D Entertainment Private Ltd, and conned people inviting them to deposit Rs 3,500 in their account.

Actor Suriya (File Photo)
Chennai:
The advertisement is said to have claimed that it was to identify and select new faces to act in their new venture. The complainant, who lodged a petition on behalf of the production house mentioned that the culprits had created a fake e-mail ID resembling their film production unit. On Thursday, the 2D Entertainment firm filed an online complaint and the representatives visited the Commissioner’s office on Friday and submitted a formal complaint enclosing all the documents. The petition has been forwarded to the cybercrime wing of the central crime branch of the city police for further action, said sources.
