Chennai Fashion designer attempts suicide as husband threatens to post photos online

Chennai :

The victim, Sindhu of Vallanchery near Guduvanchery, a fashion designer, married Madan, an engineer from Avadi, three years ago and the couple has an 18-month-old baby.





Police said Madan was quarrelling with Sindhu for the past year asking for more dowry. Fed up, Sindhu came to Guduvanchery with her baby and was staying with her mother Kamala.





A few days ago, Madan and his parents came to Guduvancherry and took the baby with them after which Sindhu filed a complaint with Chengalpattu all-women police.





Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Madan contacted Sindhu over the phone and asked her to withdraw the complaint. He also threatened to send goons to her house, attack her and upload her nude phones on the internet.





After this, Sindhu along with her mother went to Madipakkam and stayed in a private lodge. On Thursday evening, Madan called Sindhu and threatened her that he is going to upload the photos. Worried Sindhu took sleeping pills and her mother rushed her in an unconscious state to the Chromepet GH. Madipakkam police after inquiries handed over the case to Chengalpattu all-women police station since a complaint was already filed there.