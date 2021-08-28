Traders, motorists hail decision to close toll plazas around Chennai

Chennai :

“We whole heartedly thank the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin for closing down the four toll plazas in south Chennai and the Highways Minister EV Velu’s announcement that five more toll plazas coming under National Highways to be closed is also a good news for traders,” said Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peraimappu, president, Vikrama Raja. All these toll plazas drain the purse of the motorists and the public. And to bring down the prices of essential commodities the toll rates should be minimal, he added said seeking a rate reduction on toll charges from the state and the Centre.





“The toll plazas had been functioning in the city even after the completion of their original terms and we have been raising this issue for the past many years,” said CR Balaji, a social activist fighting against the toll in Perungudi and Thoraipakkam area.





It may be noted that south Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian in her constituency specific poll manifesto has assured removal of Perungudi and Radial road toll plazas.





No doubt this is a popular move by the DMK, said G Narayanan, who is into lorry transport business operating in Ambattur.