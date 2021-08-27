Duplicate paint cans seized in city

Chennai :

According to a press release, after receiving a complaint regarding the illegal production and sale of fake / duplicate products of reputed brand, a raid was conducted by IPREC Chennai Unit on Wednesday at two shops in Vanagaram and seized 45filled cans of duplicate product of reputed brand, 11 duplicate of reputed brand putty bags, 250 empty cans and duplicate labels.





In connection with another complaint raids were carried out in two shops in Madhavaram and Erukkancherry in Chennai and seized 19 filled cans of duplicate product of reputed brand paint, 24 empty cans, and labels.





In these connection two cases were registered by IPREC, Chennai against the accused S Saravanan, 41, of ChettiarAgaram, Madhuravoil, Chennai, who is running a filling unit of local brand paints in the cans of Asian Paint and supplying to the retailers. Police case is also against D Prakash, 26, a Rajasthan native presently residing in Villivakkam, R Kumaresan, 37, Erukkancherry, who is also running a filling unit of his own branded paint in the reputed brand paint cans and supplying to the retailers and H Sahadev, 45, another native of Rajasthan staying in Madhvaram.