5 toll plazas near Chennai to be shut down

Chennai :

"It is true that crossing the five toll plazas near Chennai takes a longer time and these five toll plazas have been functioning for several years. Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed me to put an end to the issue and so I wrote a letter to the central government on the issue. After the assembly session ends I will go to Delhi and will meet the concerned Minister to urge closure of the five toll plazas", said Velu, in the assembly.





The issue of toll plazas was brought in the assembly by Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran when he said that public and even MLAs are humiliated when they cross toll plazas as even after showing MLA ID cards they toll plaza staff check the presence of MLAs in the car. State government should take steps to abolish the system of toll plazas in the state.





Minister replied that out of 48 toll plazas in the state 14 are maintained by the union government, nine under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) method and remaining by private. Out of the 14 toll plazas, the state will take steps to close five toll plazas, said the Minister.