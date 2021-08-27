Flower prices reduced by 50 percent in Koyambedu market

Chennai :

The traders said that as they have received the usual supply, but it was not sold, and leads to wastage of flowers. Meanwhile, the vegetable market has witnessed an increase in the prices by 10 percent; also, it is expected to rise from next week.





“Last week, there were many marriages, Onam festival and other special occasions the supply we received was sold, and the sale increased almost after a month. Even today we received the supply in 50 Lorries, the sale is dry from the morning, which leads to a reduction in prices at the market. However, the rate would remain the same in the coming days,” said S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.





Compared to the previous week, the prices are sold only half the rate. Jasmine is sold for Rs 240 – Rs 300 per kg, Jasminum sambac and royal jasmine is sold for Rs 180 – Rs 200 per kg, marigold Rs 50 – Rs 60 per kg, tuberose for Rs 70 – Rs 80 per kg, rose sold for Rs 50 – Rs 60 per kg.





Meanwhile, the vegetable market has witnessed an increase in the prices by 10 percent; also, it is expected to rise from next week. P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association said that since the sale of vegetables is going well for the past few weeks, the prices have also increased by 10 percent. However, the prices would remain stable or increase by 10 or 20 percent.





Currently, beans sold for Rs 70 – 80 per kg, broad beans for Rs 20 – Rs 30 per kg, carrots for Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, beetroot, onions and potatoes for Rs 20 – Rs 25 per kg, tomatoes sold for Rs 25 – Rs 30 per kg.