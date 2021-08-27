Duo held for hurling Molotov Cocktail at man over previous enmity in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused R Samraj (19) and S Sriram (20) of Choolaimedu were nabbed by the cops after they fled the scene. They tried to hurl a fuel-filled bottle at one Eli Karthik (27) of Choolaimedu, a history-sheeter.





However, Karthik was not hurt in the incident since bottle did not burst as the duo anticipated and fell on a car.





Police said that Karthik allegedly threatened the duo claiming that he was the leader of a gang and wanted everyone to follow his instructions.





Infuriated over this, Samraj and Sriram went a garage where Karthik works and hurled a liquor bottle filled with petrol after lighting it.





While it did not burst, the duo fled the spot and tried to snatch phone from one Madusudhana Reddy on a bridge across the Cooum river.





While they were secured by passers-by and handed over to police, inquiries revealed about the Molotov Cocktail incident. Two separate complaints were received against the duo and both were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday night.