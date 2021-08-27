City hospital gets global accreditation

A city hospital earned Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally recognised standards.

Chennai : The Statement was made by Rela Hospital in Chrompet on Thursday. A team of international experts from JCI conducted survey at the hospital during the second week of August and evaluated standards relating to a variety of areas, including International Patient Safety Goals, patient assessment and care, anaesthesia and surgical care, etc. Prof Mohammed Rela, chairman and managing director, said, “JCI accreditation is a true testament to our value-based care delivery approach that has been providing superior medical outcomes to our patients.”