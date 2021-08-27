Officials to conduct daily raids on plastics use

Chennai :

In a circular issued by Manish Narnaware, deputy commissioner (health), the sanitary inspectors and sanitary officers were asked to submit details of fines collected with regard to the plastics ban to the district revenue officer before 2 pm the next day via email.





“The collection details should be consolidated and submitted to deputy commissioner,” the circular said.





As per a Corporation report, the field officials have seized 1,390 kilograms of banned plastic items between August 19 and August 25. During the period, 2,773 shops and commercial establishments have been raided and more than Rs 3.23 lakh has been collected as penalty. On Wednesday alone, 700 shops were raided and 313 kilograms of banned plastic seized.





The officials said that measures have been taken to trace down the manufacturers of banned plastic items and persons, who bring them into the city.





Recently, Manish Narnaware, along with other officials, conducted raids in wholesale shops at Parry’s Corner and seized around 30 tonnes of banned plastic items.





“Most of the banned plastic items are being brought from Pondicherry. Raids and seizures will be conducted on a regular basis,” an official said.





On other hand, activists allege that the officials fail to seize entire plastic stocks from shops. “Recently, I pointed out the use of banned plastic in shops in KK Nagar. Officials visited the spot and conducted raids but they did not seize all the banned stock,” V Gopalakrishnan, an activist said.





Meanwhile, a Corporation press release warned traders of penalty and cancellation of trade licenses if they use banned plastic items.





The State government banned one-time use plastic items in Tamil Nadu in January 2019 and the Corporation was conducting searches across the city to seize the banned items. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered the actions against banned plastic as the sale and use of plastic became rampant again. Between January and December 2019, the Corporation had seized more than 300 tonnes of banned plastic items.