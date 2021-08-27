3 stone idols unearthed

Chennai :

He recently decided to build a house and, on Thursday, workers were involved in digging the ground for the basement. To their surprise, they found three idols in the pit.





One of the idols was two feet tall and is of a male god with a namam on its forehead, while the other two were female gods. On information, revenue officials reached the spot and retrieved the idols, for which the villagers had done pujas beforehand.





The idols will be subjected to test to ascertain the age, officials said. Villagers gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse after the news of idols being unearthed spread in the neighbourhood.