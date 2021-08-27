Strong winds expected, fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Chennai :

The centre cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the strong winds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph along the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep till August 30.





“Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Dindigul, the Nilgiris, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Salem and Puducherry would get heavy rain and thunderstorm,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area for the next 24 hours. The sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely in some areas.





On Thursday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded maximum temperatures of 35.7 degrees and 35.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 26.7 degrees and 25.4 degrees.





According to RMC, Villupuram received 10 cm of rainfall; Kallakurichi, 8 cm; Theni, Thiruvannamalai, Karur, 5 cm each; and Tiruchy, 4 cm on Wdnesday.