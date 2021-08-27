Man held for sexually assaulting sister

Chennai :

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, separated from her husband and was staying with her mother in Mylapore. The woman’s younger brother, a 40-year-old unmarried man, also stayed in the house and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after threatening her on several occasions.





Based on her complaint, the Mylapore all-women police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was booked for rape and remanded in judicial custody.





The Mylapore all-woman police also arrested a 21-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl on the promise of marriage. The accused, A Manjunathan (21), of Bengaluru, was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.