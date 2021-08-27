PwDs announce State-wide protest for pension hike

Chennai :

S Namburajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said, “The only demand is to hike the monthly pension. Right now only Rs 1,000 is being provided and we have been petitioning the government to increase the pension amount for a few years now. We have been demanding Rs 3,000 for disabled and Rs 5,000 for severely disabled but the previous government refused to take any steps.”





The DMK, in their election manifesto, had promised to increase the disability allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month. The community had high hopes that this would be realised in the first financial statement of the new government. However, it led to disappointment.





“We will stage protests in front of 500 revenue offices across the State to demand the promised hike in pension,” said Namburajan. The association also mentioned that Telangana and Puducherry are providing Rs 3,000.





“My monthly income is Rs 4,000. I have to buy medicines worth Rs 3,000 for my son who has been bedridden for more than 10 years and should also pay the rent,” said R Thangavel, a senior citizen who is taking care of his disabled son.