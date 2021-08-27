Govt told to make hand gloves must at eateries, outlets

Chennai :

Closing a plea which focused on personnel trying to separate paper or open covers using saliva or by blowing into the covers, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, said: “The spread of the airborne virus has made people take notice of such acts.”





Noting that certain government orders have been issued and appropriate measures have been put in place by the Food Safety Department of the State, the bench said: “The petitioner is justified when he suggests there should be a continuous awareness programme conducted by the government in such regard and irrespective of the status of the unit or retail outlet, wearing of some form of hygienic hand covering must be made mandatory.”





“It may cost the State a little to undertake awareness drives and put rules in place, but it may yield results in the long run by saving on medical facilities. Prevention, as they say, is better than cure,” the bench stressed.





The court directed the Secretary, Food Safety Department and the Health Secretary to coordinate and ensure that the spirit of this order is followed. “A module may be prepared and circulated for implementation by all District Collectors and, in due course, even at the sub-divisional levels across the State. The Commissioner of Food Safety may be made the Nodal Officer for implementing the measures, including conducting awareness drives,” the bench added.