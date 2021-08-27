Drunk driving: Woman dies as car crashes into veg shop on ECR

Chennai :

The deceased C Kannamma (70) was a resident of Bethel Nagar of Injambakkam and shopkeeper Dinesh Kaur (46) and another bystander Adhiveerapandian (71) suffered injuries. The four men inside the car also sustained injuries and all of them including driver Ravi Kumar were drunk, said police.





The incident happened around 7 am when the car was coming towards the city from Panaiyur. Ravi Kumar, who drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, suddenly lost control over the wheel and hit the median, after which the car turned left and ploughed into the vegetable shop after damaging a few vehicles parked off the road.





While Kannamma died on the spot, the injured, including the other three in the car — Venkatesan, Albert and Sudhakar — were rushed to the Royapettah GH. Adyar traffic investigation police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (2) and further investigation is on. “The driver will be arrested once he gets discharged from the hospital,” said the investigation officer.