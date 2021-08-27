DGP Sanjay Arora appointed as head of Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Senior Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, DGP Sanjay Arora has been appointed as Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
Chennai: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Sanjay Arora, presently Special DG, CRPF as Director-General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police in the place of SS Deswal, who is retiring this month-end. Arora’s posting is up to July 31, 2025, the date of his superannuation, or till further orders whichever is earlier, a note from the appointment committee said. Arora belongs to the 1988 batch of IPS officers. The committee also approved the appointment of Pankaj Kumar Singh, presently Special DG, BSF as Director-General, Border Security Force till December 31, 2022.
Conversations