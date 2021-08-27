Playing with swing made of saree proves fatal for 10-year-old boy in Tiruvottiyur

A swing made of saree turned fatal for a 10-year-old boy in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday. The deceased Rithwik was a Class 5 student and resident of Ellaimman Koil Street.
Chennai: His parents had made a swing using saree for their kids. The incident happened in the afternoon when the victim’s mother Yamuna Devi went to make corrections to the smart ration card. His father Bharat Kumar is an auto driver. Rithwik was playing with sister on the first floor and the girl left for relative’s house on the ground floor after a fight with him. Yamuna Devi, who returned in the evening and found the door locked from inside, broke it open with the help of neighbours only to find Rithwik hanging from the swing. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. Tiruvottiyur police are investigating.
