State gets leeway on diff-abled friendly buses

Chennai :

Holding that appropriate measures should have been taken much earlier so that things would not come to such a pass, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Kesavalu, said: “Though it can be appreciated that the pandemic has caused a severe loss and city roads may still not be viable to receive low platform heavy-duty vehicles, there has to be much more acquisition of disabled-friendly buses and investment in appropriate roads since the law has been in place for a considerable period.”





“At the same time, some latitude may be offered so that the larger public interest is served and the blanket embargo on the acquisition of buses does not completely disable the public transport system,” the bench held granting time to the State to indicate the roadmap for purchase of such new buses.





“The State also seeks time to furnish appropriate figures so that some time may be afforded to go in for a mix of disabled-friendly and ordinary buses for a limited period before all buses acquired from a particular date will be as required by law to be disabled-friendly,” the bench added posting the plea to September 30.





The bench also recorded the State’s submission that even though the legal requirement may not have been complied with, certain other factors need also to be taken into consideration, particularly in the wake of the pandemic and the economic loss suffered by states. “It is further submitted that though it is imperative that all buses become disabled-friendly, such buses cost much more and require much better road conditions,” the bench recorded.