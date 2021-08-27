How inclusion of B-boying in 2024 Olympics boosts dancers in Chennai

Chennai :

I hope more youngsters will come forward and take up b-boying and b-girling. Since it is a new addition to the next Olympics, I am looking forward to seeing how the organisers are planning to host the event. Breakdancing originated during the late 1960s and early 70s but it is getting recognised now. As a b-boy, I feel proud about it.”





The 26-year-old is also working as a part-time school teacher. “I learned b-boying from 5th Element Dance Company and it’s been 8.5 years since I started dancing. When I started, many organisers in Chennai conducted international championships. There were highly recognised gigs happening in Chennai. But because of the lack of participation, organisers were not able to provide cash prices and flight tickets for international dancers. Slowly, many quit dancing. Eight or nine years ago, there were 50-60 active breakdancers in Chennai. I was a junior then and waited to watch my seniors performing. But now, we have only 18 or 20 dancers,” says the Saidapet resident. Surya is one of the finalists in the b-boys category who is qualified for Red Bull BC One Cypher India on September 4.













One of Jagan’s friends made him watch a few dance performances by All For One Crew. Inspired by the dance, he got into breaking around five years ago. “I was super thrilled when I heard the news. This is going to be a life-changing experience for many breakdancers across the world. Hereafter, people are going to take it seriously — the recognition will give us offers and show opportunities. Sustaining in this field is tough and many dancers quit within a few years. Money is also an important factor,” says Jagan aka b-boy Striker.





The Teynampet resident is a self-taught dancer and in the initial days, he used to practice in Chennai beaches. “A few other boys also practiced there at the same time and I joined them. It was a hobby at first and I danced for fun. Later, I got serious about dance and started participating in competitions. Now, I represent To Be Decided Crew and we practice daily at Anna Nagar Tower Park during the evening time,” he adds.





When asked why there are no new breakdancers from Chennai, Jagan opines, “Some teachers misguide the students and a few are scared of getting into breakdancing. Moreover, the support for this form of dance is very less in Chennai when compared to other cities in India.”