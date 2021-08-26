GST Road: Construction worker dies after scaffolding collapses in Pothys showroom

Chennai :

Recently, Pothys showroom had opened one of its branches in GST road. The construction for the multilevel car parking was said to be underway in the premises. One Selvakumar (25) of Ayanapakkam was engaged by the contractor as a contractual laborer in constructing the car parking.





It was reported that Selvakumar was welding the iron beams on the tenth floor of the construction when the scaffold collapsed and he fell down suffering grievous injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.





The Chromepet police have filed a case and the enquiry is underway with the contractor