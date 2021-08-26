Three Booked For Cheating Actor Vemal Of Rs 3 Crores

Chennai :

In his complaint, the actor has stated he acted in the movie directed by Boopathy Pandian in the year 2016, but since the movie was stalled as the producer ran into financial trouble, he was made the producer of the film by the director.





The agreement was that Boopathy Pandian's acquaintance Singaravelan would arrange the funds for the movie produced under Vemal's A3V Cinemas. However, Singaravelan allegedly brought one Gopi as the financier.





While Singaravelan and Gopi later informed Vemal that the movie was made at the cost of Rs 3 crore, Singaravelan volunteered to do business for the movie and told Vemal that various rights of the film was sold for Rs 4 crore.





However, the duo told Vemal that Rs 4 crore would be considered as an interest for the Rs 3 crore spent to produce the movie and demanded Vemal to settle the principal sum.





Even after Vemal reportedly settled the money, he was allegedly threatened to part with salaries of his upcoming movies claiming that the principal sum of Rs 3 crore was not fully settled.





After shelling out another Rs 50 lakh, Vemal allegedly came to know later the rights of the Mannar Vagaiyara film were sold for Rs 8 crore against the claims of the so-called financiers.





Vemal moved the court to get a direction to book Singaravelan, Gopi and his men and a case has been registered at Virugambakkam police station. Further investigation is on.