Mega vaccination drive in Chennai to vaccinate one lakh people on Thursday

Chennai :

Talking about the drive, health minister Ma Subramanian said that Chennai stands first in COVID vaccination for differently-abled and elderly people above 80 years in the country. Now, in 200 wards mega covid vaccination camp has been inaugurated and we are expecting 1 lakh doses to be used in the drive.





As of Wednesday, the vaccine in stock is about 12 lakh, and a total number of 2,95,55,000 people have been vaccinated in the State. Vaccination has picked up after the launch of 24- hour vaccination centers and more number of people are being vaccinated on a daily basis, he said.





As many as four lakh people are awaiting the second dose of Covaxin in the State, the





officials with the Greater Chennai Corporation said that after the arrival of about 1 lakh Covaxin doses on Wednesday, those awaiting second dose of the vaccine will be administered with the second dose.





Health Minister said that we are ensuring that people travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu are being tested RT-PCR as the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Kerala. "Health Secretary has already instructed the Collectors of the Kerala bordering districts to ensure a strict vigil of the districts and ensure 100 vaccination of the frequent travellers," he added.