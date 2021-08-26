Chennai Corp holds consultation with pvt companies, voluntary organisation on city beautification using CSR funds

Chennai :

An official release from the corporation said that the principal secretary and the corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi chaired the consultation meeting and discussed various ways through which the private companies and voluntary organisations could contribute. It said that five works – planting saplings in large numbers, restoration of water bodies, improving the corporation school infrastructures, beautifying public places and maintenance of public toilets were mainly discussed.





The private companies and voluntary organisations could approach the assistant commissioners to submit their project report on taking up the works at their place of choice. It added that if the companies or the organisations want to take up beautification work jointly with the corporations, they could register the details in the corporation website. Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru inaugurated the stadium constructed on the corporation playground at Trustpuram, Kodambakkam along with open auditorium from the funds allocated by Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran.



