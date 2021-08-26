Thu, Aug 26, 2021

13-year-old boy dies after falling off moving train

Published: Aug 26,202104:44 AM

A 13-year-old boy slipped from a moving train near Kathivakkam railway station and died on Wednesday morning.

Representative Image
Chennai: The deceased, J Upendran, of Nandiambakkam, had boarded the train along with his mother, Deepa, to reach Chennai Central. Around 9 am, Upendran, who was standing near the door, slipped and fell from the moving train near Kathivakkam railway station. The train was briefly stopped due to the accident. On information, the Korukkupet railway police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Government Stanley Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.
