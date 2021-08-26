Construction worker asphyxiated under mud

A construction labourer died and two others sustained injuries after mud slid back into the pit they dug for a rainwater harvesting system at an under-construction hospital in Old Wahsermenpet on Wednesday afternoon.
Chennai: The deceased, Chinnadurai (22) of Villupuram, was staying in Kodungaiyur along with Veerappan (55) and Aakash (22). The three were hired to dig a pit at the construction site on Thandavarayan Street, the police said. Chinnadurai was standing inside the pit when the mud on which the others were standing on fell on him. Chinnadurai was stuck under the mud and asphyxiated. The other two were rescued with minor injuries. On information, the Tondiarpet police registered a case and further investigation is on.
