Man held for cheating people of several crores

Chennai :

The accused, S Thyagaprakasam, of Kotturpuram, lost all the money from his clients by investing it in the sharemarket, the police said. In 2019, Thyagaprakasam started a company called Aangeltrading.com and asked people to invest in it for the money to be doubled in 100 days.





He also offered commissions to those who canvased at least 10 persons to join the scheme and nearly 30,000 people invested in the company.





Thyagaraprasam invested the entire money in the share market but he did not get the returns as anticipated. So he couldn’t fulfil his promise of doubling the investment or the commission. As many as 49 persons lodged a complaint with the central crime branch after they were cheated of Rs 1.5 crore and the job racket wing registered a case last year.





The case was taken up again by inspector Murugesand and Thyagarprakasam was arrested on Wednesday. He was remanded in judicial custody. The inspector said more complaints from those who lost money to Thyagaprakasam’s scheme are anticipated in the coming days.